J-K: One constable killed in Srinagar encounter

A constable Amir Hussain was killed in a brief encounter between police and terrorists in the Soura area of Srinagar on Tuesday, informed Vijay Kumar, Jammu and Kashmir IGP.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 22-03-2022 19:23 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 19:23 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A constable Amir Hussain was killed in a brief encounter between police and terrorists in the Soura area of Srinagar on Tuesday, informed Vijay Kumar, Jammu and Kashmir IGP. During the shootout, one terrorist who belonged to the LeT group was also injured.

"In a brief encounter one terrorist and one jawan were injured. The jawan succumbed to injuries and attained martyrdom. Soon we will neutralize all three terrorists, they belong to the LeT group," Jammu and Kashmir IGP told media persons here. A wreath-laying ceremony of SgCT Amir Hussain was also held by the police personnel today. (ANI)

