U.N. chief says time to end Russia's "absurd war" in Ukraine
Reuters | Updated: 22-03-2022 19:28 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 19:28 IST
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday urged an end to the "absurd war" started by Russia's invasion of Ukraine one month ago, warning that the conflict is "going nowhere, fast" and that the Ukrainian people are "enduring a living hell."
"Continuing the war in Ukraine is morally unacceptable, politically indefensible and militarily nonsensical," Guterres told reporters.
