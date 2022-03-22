Left Menu

U.N. chief says time to end Russia's "absurd war" in Ukraine

22-03-2022
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday urged an end to the "absurd war" started by Russia's invasion of Ukraine one month ago, warning that the conflict is "going nowhere, fast" and that the Ukrainian people are "enduring a living hell."

"Continuing the war in Ukraine is morally unacceptable, politically indefensible and militarily nonsensical," Guterres told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

