Pralhad Joshi compliments Northern Coal Field Ltd for surpassing coal production target

Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi said that the Coal Ministry is likely to approach the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for certain relaxation in norms so that overall coal production can be further increased. Addressing a virtual function for foundation stone laying of four projects of Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL), Minister Shri Joshi urged Coal India Ltd and its subsidiaries to further enhance production to attain the set targets in coal production. He pointed out that with steep hike in international prices domestic demand for coal has gone up considerably.

The Minister underscored that sustained supply of coal to the power sector is of paramount importance. He urged CIL and the Ministry of Coal officials to deliberate upon immediate measures required to enhance coal production. The Minister asked Coal India to complete 35 First Mile Connectivity projects as per the set deadlines. Shri Joshi complimented Northern Coal Field Ltd (NCL) for surpassing coal production target.

The foundation stone has been laid for the projects of Nigahi Coal Handling Plant (10 million ton per annum), Bina-Kakri Coal Handling Plant (9.5 million ton per annum), five lane concrete road of 3.1 Km from Jayant to Singrauli and road of 49.6 Km for coal transportation in NCL projects.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State for Coal, Mines and Railways Shri Raosaheb Patil Danve said that NCL can play a crucial role in attaining production targets of one billion ton coal by 2025. While enhancing production, environmental concerns need to be addressed. Pro-people initiative is equally important, the Minister added.

Addressing the function, Secretary Ministry of Coal Dr. Anil Kumar Jain said that investments need to be utilized properly within stipulated time to give more momentum to mechanised transportation of coal. Indian Railways will be requested to increase rake availability as per requirement, he said.

The launch of E-book titled "Redefining Green" under the Sustainable Development Cell (SDC) was another highlight of the function attended by Coal India Ltd CMD Shri Pramod Agrawal, senior functionaries of the Coal Ministry, CIL and NCL.

Earlier, after the welcome address by Shri Bhola Singh, CMD, NCL a presentation on First Mile Connectivity (FMC) projects and road development projects in NCL was made by Director, (Tech/P&P).

(With Inputs from PIB)