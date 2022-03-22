Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-EU companies hit by Russia sanctions can get 400,000 euros aid - EU document

Companies in the agricultural, fishery and aquaculture can get up to 35,000 euros direct grants, tax and payment advantages and guarantees, the paper said as part of the Commission's proposal to temporarily loosen state aid rules to counter the disruptions. Companies hit by high gas, electricity prices can get aid not exceeding 30% of eligible costs up to a maximum of 2 million euros, the document said.

EU companies affected by sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine can get up to 400,000 euros ($441,320) in state aid, a European Commission document seen by Reuters said. Companies in the agricultural, fishery and aquaculture can get up to 35,000 euros direct grants, tax and payment advantages and guarantees, the paper said as part of the Commission's proposal to temporarily loosen state aid rules to counter the disruptions.

Companies hit by high gas, electricity prices can get aid not exceeding 30% of eligible costs up to a maximum of 2 million euros, the document said. Companies facing a cash crunch can request a public guarantee for their loans, for up to 15% of their average total annual turnover over the last three closed accounting periods or 50% of energy costs over year.

($1 = 0.9064 euros)

