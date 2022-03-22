Left Menu

Ukraine is generating enough electricity despite war challenges, says minister

Ukraine is generating enough electricity despite war challenges, says minister
Ukraine is not experiencing an electricity deficit despite the seizure of two nuclear power plants by Russian forces and the conflict damaging some thermal power infrastructure, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said on Tuesday.

Speaking on national television, he said Ukraine had enough thermal coal stocks and was still receiving imports.

