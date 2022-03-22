Left Menu

Food vendor in Gujarat makes, sells pizza in earthen pot, following PM Modi's Vocal-for-Local campaign

A food truck vendor in Gujarat's Surat, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'vocal for local' campaign, has started selling pizza in a "Kulhad" (earthen pot).

ANI | Surat (Gujarat) | Updated: 22-03-2022 21:22 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 21:22 IST
Food vendor in Gujarat makes, sells pizza in earthen pot, following PM Modi's Vocal-for-Local campaign
"Kulhad" pizza (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A food truck vendor in Gujarat's Surat, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'vocal for local' campaign, has started selling pizza in a "Kulhad" (earthen pot). While speaking to ANI, Chirag Kalwani, the pizza maker, said, "During the COVID-19 lockdown, I heard PM Modi talking about 'vocal for local'. I was already running a food truck and hearing that, I thought of supporting the campaign and came up with this idea of making and selling pizza in a 'Kulhad'. Customers are liking the innovation with pizza."

A customer Ashvi Vakhariya said, "This pizza is very tasty and what makes it unique is that it is kind of healthy as there is no bread used in this. Moreover, it is in a Kulhad which makes it unique." The 'Kulhad' Pizza has gained popularity in the city, added the pizza maker.

"Kulhad" is a type of earthen pot made from clay by local potters across the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
4
Vikas Ecotech Board reduces more debt under Debt Reduction Program Phase-II; Moving Towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board reduces more debt under Debt Reduction Program Phase-II;...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022