Left Menu

Meet deadlines for RE projects, 175GW clean energy target unlikely by 2022: Par panel

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2022 22:03 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 21:44 IST
Meet deadlines for RE projects, 175GW clean energy target unlikely by 2022: Par panel
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Parliamentary panel on Tuesday suggested the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) to monitor RE projects and adhere to deadlines saying clean energy target of 175GW is unlikely to be achieved by 2022.

''Because of continuous non-achievement of the assigned yearly physical targets, it is highly unlikely that the target of 175 GW can be achieved by the end of the year 2022,'' stated Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy in its 24th report on Demand of Grand for 2022-23 of MNRE tabled in Parliament on Tuesday.

It also stated that the performance of the Ministry does not seem to be in sync with our ambitious commitments and announcements made at various international fora regarding adoption of renewable energy.

It noted that against such gross underachievement, the Ministry needs to significantly improve its target fulfillment in the financial year 2022-23.

Keeping in view India's commitment to increase its non-fossil based energy capacity to 500 GW by the year 2030, the Committee expect the Ministry to ramp up its pace and recommend the Ministry to closely assess and examine the factors responsible for non-achievement of targets and take corrective measures without any delay so that the physical targets set for the financial year 2022-23 are successfully achieved, it stated.

The ministry should also monitor the implementation of the projects and ensure adherence to the prescribed timeline for their commissioning, it said.

It noted that a total renewable energy capacity of 105.85 GW has been installed in the country as on 31st January, 2022 which is about 60 per cent of the overall target of 175 GW.

It found that the MNRE has continuously failed to achieve its yearly physical targets.

For the years 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21 against the renewable energy targets of 15,555 MW, 12,252 MW and 12,880 MW, the Ministry could achieve only 8,760.57 MW, 8,843.29 MW and 7,549.64 MW with shortfall of about 44 per cent, 28 per cent and 42 per cent respectively.

Similarly, during the year 2021-22, against the target of 19,635.90 MW, 10,050.74 MW of renewable power could be installed up to January, 2022 which is only 51 per cent of the given target.

It suggested that the MNRE should focus on exhaustive utilization of the budgetary allocation during the coming financial year and then justify the need for allocation of more funds for its central sector schemes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
4
Vikas Ecotech Board reduces more debt under Debt Reduction Program Phase-II; Moving Towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board reduces more debt under Debt Reduction Program Phase-II;...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022