India's top fuel retailer to up petrol, diesel prices again from Wednesday

Indian Oil Corp, the country's top fuel retailer, will raise petrol and diesel price by 0.80 rupees a litre from Wednesday, the second such increase in pump prices in as many days, a notification sent to dealers showed on Tuesday.

From Wednesday, a litre of petrol in Delhi will cost 97.01 rupees ($1.28), while diesel prices will be raised to 88.27 rupees, a notification sent to dealers show. India's three state-run fuel retailers - Indian Oil Corp , Bharat Petroleum Corp and Hindustan Petroleum Corp - dominate fuel retailing in India, and tend to move their prices together.

The retailer began raising fuel prices from Tuesday after a gap of more than four months. ($1 = 76.0850 Indian rupees)

