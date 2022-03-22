Left Menu

India's top fuel retailer to up petrol, diesel prices again from Wednesday

Indian Oil Corp, the country's top fuel retailer, will raise petrol and diesel price by 0.80 rupees a litre from Wednesday, the second such increase in pump prices in as many days, a notification sent to dealers showed on Tuesday. From Wednesday, a litre of petrol in Delhi will cost 97.01 rupees ($1.28), while diesel prices will be raised to 88.27 rupees, a notification sent to dealers show.

Reuters | Updated: 22-03-2022 21:50 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 21:50 IST
India's top fuel retailer to up petrol, diesel prices again from Wednesday

Indian Oil Corp, the country's top fuel retailer, will raise petrol and diesel price by 0.80 rupees a litre from Wednesday, the second such increase in pump prices in as many days, a notification sent to dealers showed on Tuesday.

From Wednesday, a litre of petrol in Delhi will cost 97.01 rupees ($1.28), while diesel prices will be raised to 88.27 rupees, a notification sent to dealers show. India's three state-run fuel retailers - Indian Oil Corp , Bharat Petroleum Corp and Hindustan Petroleum Corp - dominate fuel retailing in India, and tend to move their prices together.

The retailer began raising fuel prices from Tuesday after a gap of more than four months. ($1 = 76.0850 Indian rupees)

