Four minors among eight arrested for sexually assaulting woman in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar

Eight people, including four minors, have been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 22-year-old Dalit woman in Virudhunagar, police said.

ANI | Virudhunagar (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 22-03-2022 22:05 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 22:05 IST
Eight people, including four minors, have been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 22-year-old Dalit woman in Virudhunagar, police said.

According to the police, the accused had sexually assaulted the woman over the course of several months and had threatened to circulate her private videos.

"An FIR has been registered and sections of IT Act and SC/ST Act have been invoked," added the police. (ANI)

