J-K: 3 held for involvement in March 19 grenade attack

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday arrested three accused who were allegedly involved in a grenade attack that occurred on March 19 and recovered incriminating materials including arms & ammunition from their possession, informed Jammu and Kashmir police.

ANI | Shopian (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 22-03-2022 22:23 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 22:23 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday arrested three accused who were allegedly involved in a grenade attack that occurred on March 19 and recovered incriminating materials including arms & ammunition from their possession, informed Jammu and Kashmir police. During the investigation, Shopian police based on reliable sources picked up one suspect identified as Fazil-bin-Rashid, son of Abdul Rashid Alai, a resident of Melhura, read a press release.

During questioning, he disclosed that he was working with one active terrorist namely Basit Ahmed linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT(TRF) of Frisal Kulgam and on his instructions, he threw a grenade on March 19, 2022, at Babapora camp (D-Coy of CRPF 178 Bn), in which one CRPF Jawan namely Amit Kumar got injured, stated the press release. He further disclosed that he lobbed the grenade as a task given by the said terrorist in order to join terrorist ranks, as per the press release.

During further questioning, he disclosed the name of another accused person identified as Qaiser Zahoor Khan son of Zahoor Ahmed Khan of Nowpora Safakadal, Srinagar. On the disclosure of the name of accused Qaiser Zahoor Khan, incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including three Chinese pistols, six magazines, four grenades & 30 rounds have been recovered. All the three accused persons involved in the terror crime have been arrested. Further investigation in the instant case is going on. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

