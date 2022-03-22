Russia is pounding the besieged Ukrainian port of Mariupol into the "ashes of a dead land", its local council said, describing two more huge bombs that fell on the city that has been sealed off for weeks. [ Ukraine's military warned the public of more indiscriminate Russian shelling of infrastructure, and the government appealed to Russia to allow emergency supplies into Mariupol and let out at least 100,000 civilians who want to leave. HUMANITARIAN CRISIS * Ukraine's foreign ministry said about 300,000 people in the Russian-occupied southern city of Kherson are running out of food and medical supplies.

REFUGEES * More than 3.5 million people have fled abroad from Ukraine, according to United Nations data, leaving Eastern Europe scrambling to provide them with care, schools and jobs. About 10 million people in all have been displaced. * The European Commission will set out plans on Wednesday to ensure Ukrainian refugees have access to jobs, education and housing in the 27-nation EU. SANCTIONS * The European Union cannot agree on whether or how to impose sanctions on Russia's lucrative energy sector. Germany and the Netherlands say the bloc is currently too dependent on Russian oil and gas to impose an embargo now.

DIPLOMACY * Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said it would not be possible to negotiate an end to the war without meeting Russian leader Vladimir Putin. CHEMICAL WEAPONS ATTACK? * The United States has not yet seen any concrete indications of an imminent Russian chemical or biological weapons attack in Ukraine but is closely monitoring streams of intelligence for them, a senior U.S. defense official said.

INFORMATION WAR * A Russian newspaper has accused hackers of planting fake news on its website after a report briefly appeared there saying nearly 10,000 Russian soldiers had been killed in Ukraine. It was a rare apparent breach of the rigidly controlled war narrative the Kremlin promotes through loyal media. COMING UP * The U.N. General Assembly is expected to vote again this week on a motion criticising Russia for the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

QUOTES * "Please think about how many things he has come through," Zelenskiy said in reference to Boris Romanchenko, a 96-year-old Holocaust survivor killed last week when shelling hit his flat in Kharkiv. * "The reality is that right now the humanitarian system (in Ukraine) is entirely broken down" said Steve Gordon of international aid agency Mercy Corps.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)