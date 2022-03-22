Left Menu

Wheat will be procured in 410 mandis in Haryana from April 1: Chautala

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-03-2022 22:32 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 22:30 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Wheat procurement will begin from April 1 across Haryana and the state government will purchase the crop in 410 mandis.

''The number of mandis has been increased so that farmers do not face any inconvenience in selling their wheat crops. With this, the farmers will be able to sell the crop by visiting the nearest procurement centre,'' Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said on Tuesday.

Apart from this, preparations are going on in full swing for a comprehensive arrangement in the mandis for procurement of crops, an official statement quoted him as saying.

Dushyant Chautala, who also holds the portfolio of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, said that during the Rabi season 2022-23, the procurement of wheat would be done by Food, Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, Hafed, Haryana State Warehousing Corporation and Food Corporation of India.

He said that 64 mandis have been set up for wheat procurement in Sirsa district. Similarly, 51 in Fatehabad, 41 in Kaithal, 35 in Jind, 29 in Hisar, 24 in Sonipat, 23 each in Karnal and Kurukshetra, 15 in Ambala, 13 each in Palwal and Yamunanagar, 12 in Panipat, 11 in Bhiwani, 10 each in Jhajjar and Rohtak, 8 in Dadri, 6 in Faridabad, 6 in Mahendragarh, 5 each in Gurugram and Nuh and 3 each in Panchkula and Rewari.

