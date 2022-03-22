France's TotalEnergies to stop buying fuel and fuel products from Russia
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 22-03-2022 22:49 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 22:47 IST
French oil major TotalEnergies said in a statement on Tuesday that it would no longer buy Russian oil and petroleum products.
It also said that it would ensure strict compliance with European sanctions against Russia, current and future, whatever the consequences for the management of its assets in Russia.
