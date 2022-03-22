Left Menu

Uddhav Thackeray turned Shiv Sena into 'mafia army', says BJP's Kirit Somaiya after ED attaches Maharashtra CM relative's assets

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya on Tuesday targeted Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray after the Enforcement Directorate attached immovable properties worth Rs 6.45 crore of a company owned by his brother-in-law.

BJp leader Kirit Somaiya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya on Tuesday targeted Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray after the Enforcement Directorate attached immovable properties worth Rs 6.45 crore of a company owned by his brother-in-law. BJP leader said that Uddhav Thackeray has transformed Shiv Sena into a "mafia army" after coming to power in Maharashtra.

Speaking to ANI, Somaiya said, "This is just the beginning. The way Shridhar Patankar has done money-laundering after taking money from many companies, Uddhav Thackeray will become restless if that money comes to the fore." The federal agency provisionally attached the immovable properties worth Rs 6.45 crore in the case of Pushpak Bullion, one of the Group companies of Pushpak Group. The said attachment includes 11 residential flats in the Neelambari project in Thane belonging to Shree Saibaba Grihanirmiti Pvt. Ltd (owned and controlled by Shridhar Madhav Patankar, brother-in-law of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray).

Somaiya further said, "I have put forward the names of a dozen people involved in money laundering cases. Gradually everything will come to the fore." Reacting to the incident, Sanjay Raut termed it a "dangerous start of dictatorship saying that winning assembly elections in four states does not make the party ruler of the country."

Earlier, ED had recorded a money laundering case against Pushpak Bullion and group companies on March 06, 2017, under the provisions of PMLA for allegedly laundering money in the post-demonetisation period. (ANI)

