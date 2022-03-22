Left Menu

Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on March 23, to mark Bhagat Singh's 'Shahidi Diwas'

The Chandigarh Administration on Tuesday declared March 23, the 'Shaheedi Diwas' of Bhagat Singh, as a public holiday.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-03-2022 23:04 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 23:04 IST
Bhagat Singh. . Image Credit: ANI
The Chandigarh Administration on Tuesday declared March 23, the 'Shaheedi Diwas' of Bhagat Singh, as a public holiday. "23 March, 2022 (Wednesday) will now be observed as Public Holiday in all the Government Offices/ Boards/ Corporations/ Institutions including Industrial Establishments under the Chandigarh Administration on account of Shaheedi Diwas of S. Bhagat Singh Ji," reads an order from Chandigarh administration.

Bhagat Singh was born in Banga village of Faisalabad district (previously called Lyallpur), now in Pakistan's Punjab province, in 1907. The revolutionary freedom fighter was a charismatic Indian socialist revolutionary whose two acts of dramatic violence against the British in India and execution at the age of 23 made him a folk hero of the Indian Independence movement.

Singh, who was hanged in the Lahore jail along with Shivaram Hari Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar on March 23, 1931, left a strong impact during his lifetime. (ANI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

