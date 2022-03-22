Left Menu

German coalition parties agree basis for energy cost relief package - sources

A working group of Germany's coalition parties has agreed the broad basis of a package to strengthen Germany's energy independence and help relieve the burden of high energy costs, coalition sources told Reuters on Tuesday. The package comes as Europe's biggest economy tries to reduce its reliance on Russian gas and oil due to the invasion of Ukraine.

Reuters | Updated: 22-03-2022 23:16 IST
The package comes as Europe's biggest economy tries to reduce its reliance on Russian gas and oil due to the invasion of Ukraine. The measures that had been discussed included a fuel price discount, an energy allowance for everyone or a temporary transport allowance.

Leading members of Germany's coalition parties - the Social Democrats (SPD), Greens and Free Democrats (FDP) - would meet this week to finalise the package, the sources said, adding the parties agreed for the content to remain confidential. Earlier on Tuesday, German Finance Minister Lindner also announced a combination of measures to provide broad economic relief for the German public amid the war in Ukraine.

