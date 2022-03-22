Left Menu

Assam govt proposes to increase Contingency Fund corpus to Rs 2,000cr

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 22-03-2022 23:25 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 23:22 IST
Assam govt proposes to increase Contingency Fund corpus to Rs 2,000cr
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam government on Tuesday introduced a bill in the state assembly to increase the corpus of Contingency Fund to Rs 2,000 crore from the existing Rs 200 crore to meet expenses of unforeseen events.

Finance Minister Ajanta Neog introduced ''The Assam Contingency Fund (Augmentation of Corpus) Bill, 2022'' on the floor of the House.

In the statement of objects and reasons, she said that a ''sizeable'' amount of money is required almost every year to meet expenditures related to natural calamities and other unforeseen events.

As the expenditure is unforeseen in nature and no budget provision can be made, hence the need for permanent augmentation of Contingency Fund was felt, she said.

"...it is proposed to raise the corpus of Contingency Fund to Rs 2,000 crore from Rs 200 crore," Neog added.

The fund will be administered by the finance department, she said.

It was created as per provision of the Assam Contingency Fund Act, 1950, to meet unforeseen expenditures that are not provided in the budget and which cannot wait for a supplementary provision in the next session of the assembly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
3
War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong action as betrayal

War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong a...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022