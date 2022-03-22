Germany refuses to boycott Russian energy

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has again dismissed calls to boycott Russian energy supplies in the wake of the attack on Ukraine.

Scholz said Tuesday that the sanctions already imposed on Russia were already hitting its economy "and this will only get more dramatic every day." At the same time, the sanctions were designed to be "tolerable" for those imposing them, including in the long term, he said.

"That is why Germany's position on this question (of an energy boycott) remains unchanged," said Scholz.

He added that other countries in Europe are even more dependent on Russian oil, coal and gas than Germany "and nobody must be left standing out in the rain in this regard." Scholz said Germany is working to diversify its energy supply and that, while this will take time, it will eventually have the same effect as a boycott.

European countries pay Russia hundreds of millions of dollars each day for fossil fuels. Ukrainian officials say this trade effectively finances Russia's war against their country.

