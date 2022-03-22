Biden will announce joint action on reducing European reliance on Russia oil and gas -White House
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-03-2022 23:41 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 23:41 IST
U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday that U.S. President Joe Biden will announce joint action on enhancing European energy security and reducing its dependence on Russian oil and natural gas.
Biden is traveling to Europe later this week, where he will meet with NATO allies, G7 leaders and European Union leaders.
(Reporting By Alexandra Alper and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Chris Reese)
