Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

HUMANITARIAN CRISIS * Ukraine's foreign ministry said about 300,000 people in the Russian-occupied southern city of Kherson were running out of food and medical supplies. REFUGEES * More than 3.5 million people have fled abroad from Ukraine, according to United Nations data, leaving Eastern Europe scrambling to provide them with care, schools and jobs.

Reuters | Updated: 23-03-2022 00:00 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 00:00 IST
Relentless Russian bombardment is turning Mariupol into the "ashes of a dead land", said the council of the besieged port city in southeast Ukraine, after it refused to surrender. Ukraine's government urged Russia to allow the evacuation of at least 100,000 civilians who wanted to leave Mariupol, while the military warned Ukrainians nationwide of more indiscriminate Russian shelling of key infrastructure. HUMANITARIAN CRISIS * Ukraine's foreign ministry said about 300,000 people in the Russian-occupied southern city of Kherson were running out of food and medical supplies.

REFUGEES * More than 3.5 million people have fled abroad from Ukraine, according to United Nations data, leaving Eastern Europe scrambling to provide them with care, schools and jobs. About 10 million people in all have been displaced. * The European Commission will set out plans on Wednesday to ensure Ukrainian refugees have access to jobs, education and housing in the 27-nation EU. SANCTIONS * The European Union cannot agree on whether or how to impose sanctions on Russia's lucrative energy sector. Germany and the Netherlands say the bloc is currently too dependent on Russian oil and gas to impose an embargo now. * A second superyacht linked to Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich docked in a Turkish resort and sources familiar with the discussions said he and other wealthy Russians were looking to invest in Turkey given sanctions elsewhere.

CHEMICAL WEAPONS ATTACK? * The United States has not yet seen any concrete indications of an imminent Russian chemical or biological weapons attack in Ukraine but is closely monitoring streams of intelligence for them, a senior U.S. defense official said. WEATHER DATA * A major supplier of meteorological data from Western and other governments suspended cooperation with Russia, amid concerns that the data could prove crucial in planning a biological or chemical weapons attack in Ukraine.

INFORMATION WAR * A Russian newspaper has accused hackers of planting fake news on its website after a report briefly appeared there saying nearly 10,000 Russian soldiers had been killed in Ukraine. It was a rare apparent breach of the rigidly controlled war narrative the Kremlin promotes through loyal media. COMING UP * The U.N. General Assembly is expected to vote again this week on a motion criticising Russia for the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

QUOTES * "The reality is that right now the humanitarian system (in Ukraine) is entirely broken down" said Steve Gordon of international aid agency Mercy Corps. (Compiled by Robert Birsel, Mark Heinrich and Gareth Jones)

