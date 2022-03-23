Left Menu

France's TotalEnergies to quit Russian oil supply contracts

BP is facing write-downs of $25 billion for its Russian exit and Shell of over $3 billion. DRUZHBA EXIT TotalEnergies said on Tuesday it would not renew crude supply contracts for its 240,000-barrel-per-day Leuna refinery in Germany, which gets fed with Russian oil via the Druzhba pipeline. Leuna, far from Germany's ports near the city of Leipzig, would be fed with oil via Poland, although TotalEnergies' statement was unclear about the source.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 23-03-2022 00:45 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 00:41 IST
France's TotalEnergies to quit Russian oil supply contracts
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

French oil major TotalEnergies said on Tuesday it would not renew its Russian gasoil and crude oil supply contracts for its German refinery, but would source gasoil from Saudi Arabia and crude via Poland instead. The firm, with stakes in several Russian projects, has come under criticism after it stopped short of joining rivals Shell and BP in planning to divest oil and gas assets in Russia.

European sanctions and Russian laws controlling foreign investment prevents TotalEnergies from finding a non-Russian buyer for its assets, it said. "Abandoning these interests without consideration would enrich Russian investors, in contradiction with the sanctions' purpose." TotalEnergies aims to satisfy 10% of global LNG markets by 2025 with 50 million tonnes a year. Russia is a key source, via the Yamal LNG project and the not-yet-operational Arctic LNG 2 project.

The French firm said it would "no longer record proved reserves for Arctic LNG 2 in its accounts and will not provide any more capital for this project." It did not immediately respond to a request for comment. BP is facing write-downs of $25 billion for its Russian exit and Shell of over $3 billion.

DRUZHBA EXIT TotalEnergies said on Tuesday it would not renew crude supply contracts for its 240,000-barrel-per-day Leuna refinery <C}RO7309414314> in Germany, which gets fed with Russian oil via the Druzhba pipeline.

Leuna, far from Germany's ports near the city of Leipzig, would be fed with oil via Poland, although TotalEnergies' statement was unclear about the source. Having already stopped spot purchases of Russian fuel, TotalEnergies said an end to its longer-term contractual supplies from Russia means the last crude and oil products would be imported by the end of this year.

TotalEnergies said that in accordance with the European Union's decisions to maintain Russian gas supplies at this stage, it would continue to supply Europe with liquefied natural gas from the Yamal plant as long as Europe's governments consider that Russian gas is necessary.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
4
War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong action as betrayal

War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022