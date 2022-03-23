Left Menu

Abu Dhabi crown prince says UAE keen on energy security, global markets balance

Reuters | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 23-03-2022 00:58 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 00:52 IST
Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince spoke with Azerbaijan's president about the global energy market in light of the Ukraine crisis, and stressed that the UAE is keen on energy security globally and the stability and balance of energy markets, state news agency WAM reported on Tuesday.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also discussed with Azerbaijan's president, Ilham Aliyev, bilateral relations, especially in fields of economy, trade, energy, in addition to a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

