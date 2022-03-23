Left Menu

Tibetan Women's Association observes World Water Day

The Tibetan Women's Association (TWA) observed World Water Day in north Indian hill town Dharmashala on Tuesday evening here.

ANI | Updated: 23-03-2022 03:11 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 03:07 IST
Image Credit: ANI
The Tibetan Women's Association (TWA) observed World Water Day in north Indian hill town Dharmashala on Tuesday evening here. TWA activists organized an event to spread awareness on groundwater and alleged that China is polluting the water sources of Tibet. Tibetan women activists and a few foreigners joint the event here.

Wangmo, the environment officer at TWA says, "it's World Water Day today and the environment desk of Tibetan Women's Association always celebrate most of the environmental events by doing campaigns or awareness etc. and it is World Water Day today so I am here to show a presentation and the theme of my presentation is groundwater and at the same time we are going to give awareness on Tibet's rivers. It is important not only for Tibetans but also for the down streaming countries." Tenzin, project officer at TWA says, "it is a matter of concern not only for Tibetan people but for all world as you know that China has been polluting the water which is the source where the water is coming from and the problem has to be focused on. I think everyone in the world needs to understand that water is essential for life and the world should know the fact that China has been polluting water sources and it is going to extinct soon if we don't act now." (ANI)

