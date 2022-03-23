Left Menu

21 Flights cancelled at Bagdogra International Airport due to runway damage

Flight operations were halted and 21 flights were cancelled at Bagdogra International Airport in West Bengal after damage was reported on the runway here.

ANI | Siliguri (West Bengal) | Updated: 23-03-2022 04:11 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 04:11 IST
Visuals outside Bagdogra International Airport (ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Flight operations were halted and 21 flights were cancelled at Bagdogra International Airport in West Bengal after damage was reported on the runway here. Passengers were waiting for hours for their flights.

"I got a call from our ATC around 11.50 am that there is this runway issue. Seven flights landed in the morning and five took off. So, the morning operation was okay. Due to this runway issue, 21 flights were cancelled. Flights will operate normally tomorrow, Bagdogra Airport Director, P Subramani told ANI. The Airport Authority of India said the operation of Bagdogra International Airport would be suspended due to resurfacing work on the final layer of the runway. (ANI)

