PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - March 23

March 23, 2022
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - March 23

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- North Sea sector confident Sunak tax plans will not target energy profits https://on.ft.com/3JAIbC7 - Fifa adds Crypto.com as football World Cup sponsor https://on.ft.com/3tvrxhK

- TotalEnergies to phase out buying oil from Russia by end of year https://on.ft.com/3ufftQW - Central banks unlikely to offer immediate support to energy markets https://on.ft.com/3L5fTQO

Overview - North Sea energy companies believe they have a tacit agreement with UK ministers that if they step up investment in oil and gasfields they will be spared a windfall tax in the chancellor's Spring Statement on Wednesday.

- Fifa has agreed a World Cup sponsorship deal with Crypto.com, people familiar with the matter said, giving the fast-growing cryptocurrency platform marketing rights to international football's largest tournament. - TotalEnergies SE will stop buying oil from Russia by the end of this year as the French oil and gas group steps up measures to cut ties with the country.

- Central banks have intensified discussions with energy trading firms calling for help to ease market strains sparked by the war in Ukraine, but are unlikely to unlock immediate extra support, according to people with knowledge of their talks. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

