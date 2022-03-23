Convicted booked by Delhi Police for threatening to throw acid on same victim

An FIR has been filed in New Delhi against a man, who was convicted in an acid attack case several years ago, for threatening to throw acid on the same victim and her family members, said Delhi Police. The case has been registered against a man for allegedly sexually exploiting and blackmailing his relative in December 2021 after threatening to throw acid on her, said local Police.

The FIR has been filed in Sultanpuri Police station under section 376 (Punishment for rape) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. "The accused was earlier jailed for 7 years in connection with an acid attack on the same victim in Uttar Pradesh," said Delhi Police officers.

He was released from jail in 2011. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)