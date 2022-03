Relentless Russian bombardment is turning Mariupol into the "ashes of a dead land", said the council of the besieged port city in southeast Ukraine, after it refused to surrender. Ukraine's government urged Russia to allow the evacuation of at least 100,000 civilians who want to leave Mariupol, while the military warned Ukrainians nationwide of more indiscriminate Russian shelling. REFUGEES * More than 3.5 million people have fled abroad from Ukraine, according to United Nations data, leaving Eastern Europe scrambling to provide them with care, schools and jobs. SANCTIONS * The European Union cannot agree on whether or how to impose sanctions on Russia's lucrative energy sector. * Russian companies have been having problems paying their debt holders due to existing sanctions. * The United States and its Western allies are assessing whether Russia should remain within the Group of Twenty (G20) major economies. * A second superyacht linked to Roman Abramovich docked in a Turkish resort and sources said he and other wealthy Russians were looking to invest in Turkey given sanctions elsewhere.

WEAPONS BARBS * Russia, the United States and Britain traded accusations over the possibility of a chemical weapons attack in Ukraine, but none produced evidence to back their concerns. * The Kremlin said it would only use nuclear weapons in the case of an "existential threat" to Russia. INFORMATION WAR * A Russian newspaper accused hackers of planting fake news on its website after a report briefly appeared there saying nearly 10,000 Russian soldiers had been killed in Ukraine. * Russia's combat power in Ukraine has declined below 90% of its pre-invasion levels for the first time since its attack began, a senior U.S. defence official said, suggesting heavy losses of weaponry and growing casualties.

COMING UP * The U.N. General Assembly is expected to vote again this week on a motion criticising Russia for the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. * The EU on Wednesday is due to set out plans on how it will provide jobs, education and housing for refugees. QUOTES * "It's very difficult, sometimes confrontational. But step by step we are moving forward," said Ukrainian President Zelenskiy. * "Once again it is clear that the occupiers are not interested in the city of Mariupol. They want to level it to the ground and make it the ashes of a dead land," said Mariupol city council. (Compiled by Gareth Jones and Rosalba O'Brien)

