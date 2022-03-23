Left Menu

J-K Lieutenant Governor flags off 'Spring Run for Drug-Free Srinagar'

With an aim to make Srinagar drug-free, a spring run was flagged off by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Nehru Park here on Wednesday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 23-03-2022 09:53 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 09:53 IST
Visuals of LG Manoj Sinha flagging off the Spring Run in Srinagar. Image Credit: ANI
With an aim to make Srinagar drug-free, a spring run was flagged off by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Nehru Park here on Wednesday. The participants also took an oath on the occasion wherein they pledged to say "yes to life and no to drugs". They also pledged to maintain a healthy lifestyle and would help create awareness about the ill effects of drug abuse in society.

The local authorities applauded the active participation. "Around 1000 boys and girls participated in the Run for no drugs, spring run. We have also started drug counseling centres at various districts so as to create awareness," said Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir.

Bisma, a participant said that he participated in 'Spring Run For Drug-Free Srinagar' to promote sports culture. "We have participated in the spring run here to create awareness and also promote sports culture. Hopefully, our Jammu and Kashmir becomes drug-free soon as it's better to incline towards health and not drugs," he sadi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

