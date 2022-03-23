Left Menu

Telangana CM announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for those killed in Hyderabad fire tragedy

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao on Wednesday announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the 11 labourers who were charred to death at a scrap shop in Hyderabad's Bhoiguda area.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 23-03-2022 10:18 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 10:18 IST
Visual from spot (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao on Wednesday announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the 11 labourers who were charred to death at a scrap shop in Hyderabad's Bhoiguda area. Rao expressed shock over the incident and expressed sorrow over the death of migrant workers.

As per Gandhi Nagar Station House Officer (SHO) Mohan Rao, out of the 12 people present at the scarp warehouse, one person survived. Rao further informed that although the reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained, "a short circuit could be the reason for the fire."

Apprising of the incident, Hyderabad District Collector L Sharman told ANI that one of the 12 workers in the factory had safely escaped the premises. "The fire incident took place in the morning around 4 am. A team of firefighters arrived immediately and doused the fire. 11 people have died and one had escaped safely from the premises," Sharman said.

Further, the District Collector said that details of the incident would be provided after investigation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

