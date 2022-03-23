Special drive in Thane to include transgenders in voters list from Mar 27

A special drive will be held here in Maharashtra from March 27 till April 2 to register the names of eligible transgender persons in the voters' list, an official said on Wednesday. The International Transgender Day of Visibility is observed on March 31 and the aim of this drive here is to include all the transgender voters in the list, Thane Deputy Collector Archana Kadam said.

Currently, there are 742 transgender voters in the district, she said, adding that the state has over 3,400 voters from the community.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)