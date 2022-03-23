Left Menu

Special drive in Thane to include transgenders in voters list from Mar 27

PTI | Thane | Updated: 23-03-2022 10:24 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 10:18 IST
Special drive in Thane to include transgenders in voters list from Mar 27
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@SpokespersonECI)
  • Country:
  • India

A special drive will be held here in Maharashtra from March 27 till April 2 to register the names of eligible transgender persons in the voters' list, an official said on Wednesday. The International Transgender Day of Visibility is observed on March 31 and the aim of this drive here is to include all the transgender voters in the list, Thane Deputy Collector Archana Kadam said.

Currently, there are 742 transgender voters in the district, she said, adding that the state has over 3,400 voters from the community.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
3
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States
4
War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong action as betrayal

War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022