Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Hair today, art tomorrow: Filipino salon owner uses own hair to create portraits

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2022 10:35 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 10:30 IST
Odd News Roundup: Hair today, art tomorrow: Filipino salon owner uses own hair to create portraits
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Hair today, art tomorrow: Filipino salon owner uses own hair to create portraits

Every few months when Jesstoni Garcia takes electric clippers to his head, he's not just giving himself a haircut, he's also harvesting art materials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
3
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States
4
War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong action as betrayal

War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022