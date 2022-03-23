Birbhum arson: Calcutta HC takes suo moto cognizance, to hear matter today

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday took cognizance of the Birbhum incident where eight people were burnt to death following the killing of Trinamool Congress leader Bhadu Sheikh. The Chief Justice bench will hear the matter today at 2 pm.

Meanwhile, the Birbhum arson has also created a political stir in the state. The Bharatiya Janata Party has sought the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and has demanded an investigation into the incident by Central agencies.

Locket Chatterjee, BJP MP from Hooghly, has also claimed that about 20 people have been killed in the arson, "but no one knows the actual number because no one is being allowed to enter in Birbhum." The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought a detailed report from the West Bengal government over the arson incident.

The move came after a nine-member delegation of BJP MPs from West Bengal met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and sought his intervention and action against the perpetrators involved in the crime. Amid the row over the incident, Mamata Banerjee urged West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar "to refrain from making unwarranted statements and allow the administration to conduct an impartial probe".

Dhankhar in a Twitter post had said that horrifying violence and arson orgy at Rampurhat, Birbhum indicates the state is in grip of the violent culture and lawlessness. "Violence at Rampurhat indicates an alarming situation in West Bengal. Law and order situation is nosediving in the state. Bengal is a laboratory of violation of human rights. I want to cooperate with the government, provided lawful procedure takes place," Dhankhar said.

As many as eight people were burnt to death in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal's Birbhum on Tuesday after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of Trinamool Congress leader Bhadu Sheikh. Director-General of Police (DGP) West Bengal, Manoj Malviya informed that 11 arrests have been made in the case so far.

A special investigating team has been formed to probe the matter. (ANI)

