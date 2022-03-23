Left Menu

7 peacocks found dead in TN's Erode

PTI | Erode | Updated: 23-03-2022 13:09 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 13:00 IST
7 peacocks found dead in TN's Erode
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Seven peacocks were found dead in a private land near Perundurai here on Wednesday, officials said.

According to forest officials, they received information early morning about peacock carcasses lying in the land at Seenapuram near Perundurai.

They said the land, belonging to Kannan, has some crops and some persons crossing the area noticed that the birds were lying dead there.

Officials are conducting an investigation and also interrogating the land owner.

Peacocks are protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. It is the national bird of India.

The forest officials said some poultry were found dead in the same land a few days ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

