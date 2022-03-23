Fire breaks out at Mumbai's Vitthal Niwas building
A fire broke out at the Vitthal Niwas building in Mumbai on Wednesday.
ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-03-2022 13:12 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 13:12 IST
- Country:
- India
A fire broke out at the Vitthal Niwas building in Mumbai on Wednesday. No injuries have been reported so far, said Mumbai Fire Brigade, which rushed to douse out the fire.
Three fire tenders are present at the spot. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement