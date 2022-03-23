RS Chairman urges MPs to sensitize citizens on freedom fighters' contributions

As the country observed the 91st anniversary of the martyrdom of India's legendary freedom fighters Sardar Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday appealed to the parliamentarians to sensitize fellow citizens of their invaluable contributions to carry forward the legacy of "cooperation, unity, and fraternity". Noting that the freedom that we enjoy today was the outcome of the concerted efforts of all sections of our society, Naidu said, "Energy of the masses was the key element to uproot the colonial establishment from our country."

He also said that the achievement of our independence was a "combined effort" of the people of the nation who got united to play their due role with diligence. "Members, to carry forward the legacy of cooperation, unity, and fraternity, it is our bounden duty to sensitize our fellow citizens of the invaluable contributions of our freedom fighters in general and the heroic trio (Sardar Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev) in particular towards achieving the freedom of our nation," said the Chairman.

The celebration of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' with one of its themes on freedom struggle is a commendable step in paying our tributes and heartfelt gratitude towards our freedom fighters, said the Chairman, adding "on this day, let us resolve to uphold the cherished values for which these martyrs lived and laid down their lives". Naidu addressed the Upper House soon after it assembled for the day at 11 am, saying "Today is the 91st anniversary of the martyrdom of the legendary heroes of our freedom struggle, Sardar Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev who laid down their lives on this day in the year 1931 exemplifying great valour, undaunted courage and unflinching patriotism towards our motherland".

These martyrs, who were still in their early 20s, Naidu said, laid down their lives, while putting up a strong fight against the oppressive colonial regime. The Chairman said the freedom fighters marched to the gallows with a smile on their faces shouting slogans against British imperialism.

"Exhibiting fierce and unflinching courage, these martyrs acted and lived by the lines 'Mera Rang De Basanti Chola' in letter and spirit and had conquered the greatest fear, the fear of death in pursuit of independence from colonial rule." These martyrs not only strived to free our nation from the fetters of colonialism but also envisioned a just and ideal society devoid of communalism, hatred, economic disparity, and retrogressive ideas, Naidu said.

"Their vision for our nation was the embodiment of voices, concerns, and aspirations of the young and striving Indians who were steadfast in their efforts in laying the foundations of a new and independent India." The Chairman further noted that the heroic trio has become immortalized for all times for their uncompromising determination and supreme sacrifice and the saga of their bravery and patriotism inspired many and will continue to inspire the generations to come. (ANI)

