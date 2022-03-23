Left Menu

Commodity-linked stocks push European shares higher

European shares opened modestly higher on Wednesday, extending gains to a sixth session, as a sell-off in bonds left cash on the table for risk, although worries lingered about the economic fallout of the Ukraine crisis. Energy and basic material stocks were the biggest boosts as supply shortage concerns over the Russia-Ukraine conflict kept metal and oil prices higher.

Reuters | Updated: 23-03-2022 14:13 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 13:55 IST
Commodity-linked stocks push European shares higher
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

European shares opened modestly higher on Wednesday, extending gains to a sixth session, as a sell-off in bonds left cash on the table for risk, although worries lingered about the economic fallout of the Ukraine crisis.

Energy and basic material stocks were the biggest boosts as supply shortage concerns over the Russia-Ukraine conflict kept metal and oil prices higher. Following a strong handover from Wall Street and Asian equity markets, the pan-European STOXX 600 index extended its recovery with a 0.1% rise. It closed Tuesday with marginal gains.

Talks between Ukraine and Russia are confrontational but moving forward, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, as the West plans to announce more sanctions against the Kremlin amid a worsening humanitarian crisis. After the U.S. Federal Reserve chief's hawkish pivot this week, more Fed members called for sharper interest rate hikes, which saw investors rotate out of bonds .

French oil major TotalEnergies SA and lender Credit Agricole SA cut their exposure to Russia. Higher oil prices helped Total shares rise 0.1%, while Credit Agricole lost 0.6%. Sweden's top corporate bank, SEB, slumped 6% as it traded ex-dividend.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
3
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States
4
War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong action as betrayal

War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022