4 children die in UP's Kushinagar after eating toffees, CM Yogi orders probe

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Wednesday expressed condolences over the death of four children who allegedly died after eating toffees in Kushinagar.

ANI | Kushinagar (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 23-03-2022 13:57 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 13:57 IST
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Wednesday expressed condolences over the death of four children who allegedly died after eating toffees in Kushinagar. According to Adityanath's Office, the Chief Minister has given instructions for immediate assistance to the families of the victims and ordered a probe.

Four children died allegedly after eating toffees in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar on Wednesday. After consuming the toffees, all four children had immediately fallen sick and were rushed to the district hospital where they died. A police probe has been initiated and the cause of death is being investigated.

"The whole matter is being investigated. The guilty will not be spared at any cost. Further investigations will only clear out the doubt of witchcraft in the matter," said Superintendent of Police, Sachindra Patel. (ANI)

