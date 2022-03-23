Novak warns of oil, gas market collapse if sanctions placed on Russian energy

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday that global oil and natural gas markets may collapse in case of sanctions against Russian energy, while an increase in energy prices would be unpredictable.

Speaking at Russia's lower house of parliament, Novak also said that the ban on the Russia-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany was absurd and a misunderstanding of energy balances and would fuel inflation.

