Leopard enters BJP leader's residence in Srinagar

A BJP leader had a narrow escape on Wednesday when a leopard entered into his official residence here while he was on a morning walk.

BJP's general secretary, Organisation, Ashok Koul, was on morning walk at his official residence at Church Lane here, when a leopard suddenly appeared in the lawn, a BJP spokesman said.

Koul managed to give a slip to the leopard, the spokesman said.

The Wildlife department was informed immediately and they reached the spot and caged the wild animal, he added.

The leopard was later released in the Dachigam national park here.

