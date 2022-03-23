Opposition decries ban on Muslim traders at temple fairs, Karnataka govt promises action

After posters were put up across Karnataka against Muslim traders putting up stalls at fairs in temples, Law Minister JC Madhuswamy on Wednesday said that the state government does not encourage the ban and assured of taking action against the miscreants. "Government is not encouraging such behaviour of any ban (Muslims from temple fairs). If banners are put outside premises, we will take action," Madhuswamy said.

His statement came in a reply to deputy leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly and Congress leader U T Khadar, who raised the issue that not only in the temple premises but Muslims are not even being allowed to put up stalls on the streets. "I didn't mention any religion... few people are stopping roadside stalls of Muslims. These people are trying to work hard and trying to do business. It's an open market," Khadar said.

Demanding action against those putting up the posters, he said, some people are attempting to disturb communal harmony. "Few people are trying to disturb the harmony by putting up banners in public places. People who put up banners don't even name themselves. Police should be stopping this but rather public are removing such banners to maintain harmony. Action should be taken on people who put up such banners," Khadar said.

Amid the attempts of several groups to not allow Muslim traders to set up stalls at temples, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has sought reports from police, assuring that the government will keep a close watch on law and order situation in the state. After the hijab row in Karnataka, several temple authorities and organizing committees of fairs have banned Muslim traders from setting up stalls. For years, Muslims have been setting up stalls at such annual fairs at temples.

In the backdrop of protest against wearing hijab at educational institutions, some of the temple authorities and organising committees have barred them from participating in the festival, the first such incident in the state. Several organisations objected to the participation of Muslim traders after many of them had closed their shops to protest the Karnataka High Court verdict upholding the state's ban on hijabs at educational institutions. (ANI)

