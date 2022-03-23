Kremlin accuses U.S. of pressuring other countries over Russia's G20 membership
Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 23-03-2022 15:37 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 15:23 IST
The Kremlin on Wednesday accused the United States of putting pressure on other countries regarding Russia's membership in the Group of Twenty (G20) major economies, but said some powers were sticking to their sovereign points of view.
The United States and its Western allies are assessing whether Russia should remain within the G20, sources told Reuters on Tuesday.
