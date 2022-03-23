Indian Youth Congress activists protest against rising inflation, fuel price hike

Indian Youth Congress activists staged a protest outside the Union Petroleum ministry here on Wednesday against rising inflation and hike in the prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas. During the protest, over two dozens protestors were detained by the Delhi Police, a senior official said. Petrol and diesel prices on Wednesday were hiked by 80 paise a litre each for the second day in a row since the ending of an over four-and-half month hiatus in rate revision. The protestors raised slogans against the Narendra Modi government and demanded a rollback of the hike in prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas. IYC national media in-charge of Rahul Rao said, ''Now that the elections are over, the BJP is after the poor people. They are raising the prices of cooking gas, petrol and diesel. This is going to affect every household. We demand a roll back of the price hike immediately''.

The activists also held banners and posters which read -- 'Roll back rising petrol prices 'abki baar Rasoi par var (This time attack on the kitchen). The protesters were also seen carrying LPG cylinders over their heads and a scooter to register their protest against rising prices. The police had barricaded the road to prevent the protestors from moving ahead. A few protestors stood over barricades and raised 'Inqilab Zindabad' slogans. They also threw the scooter on the other side of the barricade.

