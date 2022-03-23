Left Menu

AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria's tenure extended by 3 months

The tern of All India Institute of Medical Sciences Director in New Delhi Director Randeep Guleria has been extended by three months or until the appointment of a new person, the institute announced.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2022 16:06 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 16:06 IST
AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria's tenure extended by 3 months
AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
The tern of All India Institute of Medical Sciences Director in New Delhi Director Randeep Guleria has been extended by three months or until the appointment of a new person, the institute announced. Dr Randeep Guleria is set to complete his tenure on March 24, this year.

He was appointed on March 28, 2017, for a five-year term. The AIIMS Director had succeeded Dr MC Mishra who had headed the institute for three years.

Dr Guleria is also the head of the Department of Pulmonary Medicine and Sleep Disorders and has treated tall politicians like former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, former Union ministers Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley. Dr Guleria was awarded Dr BC Roy Award, believed to be the most prestigious award in the medical fraternity, in the eminent medical persons category in 2014.

He was also awarded the Padma Shree in 2015. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

