Knitwear exports from Tirupur clock $ 4 billion: Association

Export of knitwear from Tirupur, near here, clocked US $ 4 billion this financial year, Tirupur Exporters Association (TEA) has said. With this, the exports from Tirupur have contributed one per cent to the total exports worth $ 400 billion from the country, the TEA said in a press release. President of TEA Raja M Shanmugham thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for rebate on State and Central taxes and levies (RoSCTL) for three years for the garment sector, remission of duties and taxes on export products (RoDTEP) for other industries, additional 10 per cent credit under emergency credit-line guarantee scheme (ECLGS), continuance of interest equalisation scheme with retrospective effect from October last year, said the release.

