Greece to review energy firms' financials for possible windfall profits

Greece will review the financials of its energy firms and tax any windfall profits they have made from soaring energy prices, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday.

"I won't hesitate, our government will not hesitate...to legislate a one-off levy for any such profits," Mitsotakis told parliament.

European gas prices soared to record highs last year and have remained high amid concerns over supply disruptions after Russia - Europe's top gas supplier - invaded Ukraine.

