No proposal to hike annual limit under MPLAD scheme for MPs: MOSPI

About considering allocating Rs 2 crore MPLAD fund annually to every assembly segment so that allocated fund can be utilised only in that assembly segment for balanced development of all assembly segments, the minister stated, There is no such proposal under consideration of the Government, at present, as assembly segments are not uniform for each Parliamentary Constituency.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2022 17:28 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 17:28 IST
The government is not considering any proposal to hike the annual limit for MPs under the Member of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) scheme, which was last revised in 2011-12, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

''The annual limit of MPLAD funds was last revised with effect from the Financial Year 2011-12,'' Minister of State for Statistics and Programme Implementation Rao Inderjit Singh stated in a written reply to the Lok Sabha. The minister also informed the House that the ministry has been receiving references/requests from stakeholders for the enhancement of annual entitlement. ''At present, there is no proposal under consideration of the Government to increase the funds allocated per MP (Member Parliament) under the MPLAD Scheme,'' he said.

Under the scheme, each MP has the choice to suggest to the District Collector for works to the tune of Rs five crore per annum to be taken up in his/her constituency.

Rajya Sabha Members of Parliament can recommend works in one or more districts in the state from where he/she has been elected.

The nominated members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha may select any one or more districts from any one state in the country for implementation of their choice of work under the scheme. About considering allocating Rs 2 crore MPLAD fund annually to every assembly segment so that allocated fund can be utilised only in that assembly segment for balanced development of all assembly segments, the minister stated, ''There is no such proposal under consideration of the Government, at present, as assembly segments are not uniform for each Parliamentary Constituency''.

