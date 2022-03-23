Left Menu

Limited Russian stock market trading to resume on March 24, central bank says

The Russian central bank said on Wednesday some stock market trading would resume on Thursday after a near month-long hiatus, with 33 securities set to be traded on the Moscow Exchange for a limited period of time and with short selling banned. Trading in blue chips, including state lenders Sberbank and VTB and energy majors Rosneft and Gazprom, will take place between 0650 and 1100 GMT, the central bank said.

Reuters | Updated: 23-03-2022 17:57 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 17:57 IST
Limited Russian stock market trading to resume on March 24, central bank says

The Russian central bank said on Wednesday some stock market trading would resume on Thursday after a near month-long hiatus, with 33 securities set to be traded on the Moscow Exchange for a limited period of time and with short selling banned.

Trading in blue chips, including state lenders Sberbank and VTB and energy majors Rosneft and Gazprom, will take place between 0650 and 1100 GMT, the central bank said. Russian stocks last traded on the Moscow Exchange on Feb. 25. The central bank then curbed trading as Western sanctions over events in Ukraine threw markets into turmoil.

Trading of OFZ government bonds restarted on Monday, with the central buying OFZ papers in an effort to limit volatility. The return of equities trading has taken longer as the bank seeks ways to clear a backlog of transactions while avoiding a market collapse. Trading on the derivatives market with contracts on Moscow Exchange and individual shares, included on the Moscow Exchange index, will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (0700 to 1100 GMT) in the usual format, the central bank said.

It said the trading regime for subsequent days would be announced at a later date.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
4
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022