HIGHLIGHTS-UK's Sunak gives budget update amid cost of living squeeze

Finance minister Rishi Sunak delivered a half-yearly update on his budget plans in a speech to parliament on Wednesday that was expected to include more help for households facing the biggest hit to living standards in decades. Below are highlights of Sunak's speech:

ON UKRAINE IMPACT: The actions we have taken to sanction Putin's regime are not cost free for us at home. The invasion of Ukraine presents a risk to our recovery, as it does to countries around the world.

We came into this crisis with our economy growing faster than expected, with the UK having the highest growth in the G7 last year. But the OBR has said specifically: "There is unusually high uncertainty around the outlook." ON GROWTH FORECASTS:

The OBR (Office for Budget Responsibility) now forecast growth this year of 3.8%. The OBR then expect the economy to grow by 1.8% in 2023, and 2.1%, 1.8% and 1.7% in the following three years. ON INFLATION:

The war's most significant impact domestically is on the cost of living. COVID and global factors meant goods and energy prices were already high: Statistics published this morning show that inflation in February was 6.2%, lower than the U.S. and broadly in line with the Euro area. Disruptions to global supply chains and energy markets combined with the economic response to Putin's aggression mean the OBR expect it to rise further, averaging 7.4% this year.

