Odd News Roundup: Hair today, art tomorrow: Filipino salon owner uses own hair to create portraits
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 18:27 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
Hair today, art tomorrow: Filipino salon owner uses own hair to create portraits
Every few months when Jesstoni Garcia takes electric clippers to his head, he's not just giving himself a haircut, he's also harvesting art materials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement