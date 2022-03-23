Left Menu

Bodies of father, daughter found in north-west Delhi

The bodies of a father and a daughter were found in mysterious circumstances in the Holambi Kalan area of the North-West district of Delhi. The daughter was found dead on the bed while the father was hanging on a noose.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2022 18:57 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 18:57 IST
Bodies of father, daughter found in north-west Delhi
Representational picture. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The bodies of a father and a daughter were found in mysterious circumstances in the Holambi Kalan area of the North-West district of Delhi. The daughter was found dead on the bed while the father was hanging on a noose. The daughter had been suffering from mental and physical illness for a long time. The father died by suicide after allegedly killing his daughter, the police said.

The police further said that the exact reason for their death can be ascertained only after postmortem. Further investigation is on. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
4
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022